Code Black Indy expands outreach and work space

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Improving education to gain access to tech jobs is a central focus for the nonprofit Code Black Indy. The organization is expanding its work thanks to a growing commitment and financial support.

Code Black Indy says systemic issues has often limited access to tech careers for Black and brown people, who make up about 4% of those in the field. Now able to expand its K-12 work into more schools and adult-centered programming, representatives hope to help shift the statistics.

Code Black Indy is expanding its grid. It found it’s footing during the pandemic, and continues to power up under its committed staff and president, Sam Campbell.

“It’s good stress. That’s what I call it. Understanding that what we’re doing is working,” said Campbell.

Founded in 2018, the goal of the organization is centered on providing education and training in tech for young people with limited or no access to resources. Growing from it’s basement space in the Christamore House, to an office building downtown.

“You can’t have strong businesses without strong communities. We live, we work, and we play here, so we have an opportunity to really make investments that matter,” said Andy Crask, president of Bank of America Indianapolis.

They are able to make expansions like this through grant funding under a long standing Bank of America commitment to investing in things that matter, such as economic mobility, and workforce development.

“It’s really cool to see how technology spans generations and helps the younger generation teach. The older generation and the older teach the younger,” said Melita Carter, who’s currently in Code Black training.

Adult tech programing is also a central focus. Both Garcia Sloan and Carter have taken advantage of the support. Sloan credits his career in IT to Code Black Indy.

“I’ve seen them come from the bottom, and you can tell he’s really focused and has a direction and goal, and I respect that and I admire that.”

Dana Bradford Majors says it’s important to center work in opportunity zones.

“Making sure that people who may not have those opportunities outside of school in their community. We go in and we apply supply those needs for those people,” said Majors.

Starting September 21, Code Black Indy will partner with an area church to offer digital literacy, showing how to to navigate things like false news and scams.

“We can’t just look at the trajectory of the kids without looking at the trajectory of their guardians or their parents,” said Campbell, referencing Code Black Indy’s multigenerational approach to tech.