La Plaza provides essential resources for Latinos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — La Plaza is a trusted liaison between Latinos and the larger community in central Indiana.

La Plaza’s goal is to increase access to essential resources to empower Latinos to build their own legacies.

La Plaza touts itself as the longest standing Latino nonprofit in central Indiana. La Plaza was established in 1971 as El Centro Hispano.

In 2004, the Hispanic Education Center, FIESTA Indianapolis, and El Centro Hispano merged into La Plaza Inc. to provide better and more efficient support to the Latino community.

WISH-TV Contributor Gloria Jimenez says La Plaza strengthens youths, families, and community through linguistically and culturally appropriate services and community events.

One such event is Night of Americas. La Plaza has been hosting the event for 19 of its 50 years in existence. Participants learn about the critical impact of La Plaza’s work and the culture of Latin countries.

This year, Nicaragua will be the fêted country at La Plaza’s Night of the Americas annual dinner at the Indiana Roof Ballroom on May 3. The event will include an authentic Nicaraguan dinner and music, and the recognition of the Hispanic American Service Awards winners and the La Plaza Scholarship recipients.