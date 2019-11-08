10 hospitalized after getting insulin shots instead of flu shots

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (WISH) — An alarming medical mishap recently sent 10 people to the hospital in Oklahoma.

Police say the patients were accidentally given insulin injections instead of the flu shot.

According to news affiliate KTUL, Bartlesville police were called to Jacquelyn House on reports of an unresponsive person. Jacquelyn House is a facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

Police say when they arrived, the scene was chaotic.

“All these people are symptomatic, lying on the ground, needing help, but can’t communicate what they need,” said Bartlesville Police Department Chief Tracy Roles.

Investigators learned a pharmacist of 40 years was contracted to give the patients flu shots but somehow the syringes were filled with insulin.

Everyone is OK, but officials say the patients will have to stay at the hospital for a few days.

Police are working to learn what caused the mistake.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

