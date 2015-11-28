Bacon scented underwear: Not recommended for mail carriers

SEATTLE, WA (WBTW) – J&D’s Foods, makers of Bacon Salt, has added a unique, and scented, product to its line-up.

According to their company website:

The company owners are just two regular guys who won money on America’s Funniest Home Videos and have developed Bacon Scented Underwear, the world’s first underwear that looks and smells like bacon.

After discovering that countless people shared their love of all things bacon, owners Justin and Dave decided to transition the tasty treat into a fragrance filled under garment.

“Marrying the ultimate in comfort and cured meat, J&D’s Bacon Scented Underwear represents the gold standard of meat-scented luxury undergarments,” states a press release from the company.

“We’ve embedded the smell of everyone’s favorite smell into the fabric of your pants. This intoxicating scent will last through multiple wash cycles and wearings – depending on the (ahem) strength of your own scent, your underwear should continue to smell like bacon for up to six months or even a year,” the bacon loving duo claims.

The humorous press release from J&D’s Foods explains the obstacles the savory scented underwear may cause for some wearers.

“Our legal team has advised us to post the following serious warnings: J&D’s Bacon Scented Underwear is not recommended for people in the following professions: mail carriers, zookeepers, veterinarians, dog catchers and walkers, and circus performers (especially lion tamers),” the release reads.

To purchase a pair, click here.

Each pair is $19.99 and comes in men’s and women’s styles and sizes.