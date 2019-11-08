Chicago man builds Batmobile from scratch

CHICAGO (WISH) — Sometimes superhero cars aren’t just for superheroes.

One Chicago man has been building his very own version of the Batmobile from scratch.

Brian Hendler calls the ride his “big black car.” And he’s been working on it for four years in his garage at home.

The vehicle doesn’t just look cool, it pivots in place for a quick exit and it runs great too.

“We’ve got a 72 V12 in the front, we have a Boeing 502 jet engine in the back,” said Hendler.

He isn’t planning to drive the car around much. Instead, he wants to take it to charity events to help bring in more donations for good causes.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.