National

Climate change means more mice, demand for pest control

Ava Dickman, a technician with AAA Exterminating Inc., refills rodenticide in a bait station to exterminate mice and rats outside a home in Indianapolis, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Casey Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scientists say climate change is likely contributing to a rodent boom that is making more work for pest control experts.

Christian Floyd is a wildlife biologist at the University of Rhode Island. He says warming temperatures and milder winters have increased the population of the white-footed mouse, the most abundant small rodent found throughout much of the eastern U.S. and Canada.

Michael Bentley, director of training and education for the National Pest Management Association, noted that the increased mice activity also requires pest management technicians to spend more time eliminating food sources and entry points in homes to control mice populations.