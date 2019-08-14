Couple that matches outfits for nearly 70 years shares secret to happy marriage

PLUMAS LAKE, Calif. (CNN) – A California couple has been together for nearly 70 years and they’re still going strong.

They say their love is sustained by their love of music -– and matching outfits.

Francis and Rosemary Klonts met in junior high in Auburn, Washington.

“Well, my mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school. I picked them out — and so … we’ve matched ever since,” said Rosemary.

“And I thought she was the cutest little thing when she came into our town. By the time we were seniors, we started going together,” said Francis.

At 19 years old, they were married.

Now both 87 years young, Francis knows the term ‘happy wife, happy life’ all too well – letting his bride of more than half a century pick his outfits every day.

“She just lays it out for me, and I don’t have to worry about a thing,” said Francis.

And while it’s obvious they are in-tune with each other vocally, when asked what the secret to a happy marriage is, this duet is very much in sync:

“Jesus first, others second, yourself last – that’s the way to spell ‘joy.’ Jesus and others and you – what a wonderful way to spell joy,” said Rosemary.

These “singing chaplains” perform at their local church, hospitals, and even just around the house.