Engine manufacturer announces $1 billion plan to go green

FRIDLEY, Mich. (WISH) — Cummins, Inc., announced in a statement Monday that the company is investing more than $1 billion across its United States manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina, and New York.

The investment will support the industry’s first fuel-agnostic engine platforms which will run on natural gases, diesel, hydrogen, and other low-carbon fuels, helping transition out of carbon engines.

The announcement coincided with a visit at the Fridley, Michigan, Cummins plant by President Biden, who visited as a part of his Investing in America tour, which will highlight new manufacturing efforts made by businesses across the United States.

Jennifer Rumsey, chief executive officer of Cummins, Inc., says the investment is historic, helping create more clean-tech jobs and positively impacting communities.

“The investment in Indiana, North Carolina, and New York are reflective of our approach of advancing both engine-based and zero-emission solutions – an approach that is best for all of our stakeholders and our impact on the planet,” Rumsey said in a statement.