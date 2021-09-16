National

Games, dolls, even sand compete for 2021 Toy Hall of Fame honors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WISH) — Vote now to decide which three of 12 toys will be added to the National Toy Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Play.

The winners will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Rochester, New York, museum. Toys already in the Hall of Fame include alphabet blocks, Barbie, the cardboard box, LEGO blocks, Monopoly and the Rubik’s Cube. See them all at the Top Hall of Fame’s website.

Here are this year’s nominees and some information from the museum’s website about each one: