List: Indianapolis is 8th worst cities for bedbugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City has taken up residence as one of the worst cities for bedbugs, ranking No. 8 on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and appearing on the list for the fourth year in a row.

Chicago, New York and Philadelphia hold onto the top three spots, respectively, with most bedbugs. Greensboro, N.C., saw the largest jump this year, moving up 25 spots into the top 20, with No. 25 Milwaukee moving up the list by 15 spots, and No. 31 Tampa moving up by 10.

Amid the Paris bedbug craze, travelers have been more concerned than ever with avoiding these stealthy pests, Orkin says.

As Americans look toward travel in 2024, knowing how to identify and thoroughly check for bedbugs in hotel rooms, both internationally and domestically, while being careful not to bring the pests home with them will be important, Orkin says.

The bedbug cities list was based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bedbug treatments from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Cities that have the most bedbugs, according to Orkin

Chicago. New York. Philadelphia. Cleveland-Akron, Ohio. Los Angeles. Detroit. Washington, D.C. Indianapolis. Charlotte. Champaign, Ill. Columbus, Ohio. Cincinnati. Atlanta. Grand Rapids, Mich. Denver. Baltimore. Richmond, Virginia. Greensboro, N.C. St. Louis. Youngstown, Ohio. Pittsburgh. Dallas-Fort Worth. Flint, Michigan. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Milwaukee.

Bedbugs are typically 3/16 of an inch long, red to dark brown in color, and are mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans.

The pests are hematophagous, which means blood is their only food source.

Clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings, bedbugs can travel from place to place with ease.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, in a statement. “While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

Known for rapid population growth, female bedbugs can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime. They can survive for several months while waiting for their next blood meal, so they’re likely to emerge the moment a food source — humans or animals — becomes available.

“While the bed bug infestations in Paris have made travelers more conscious of the pests in hotels while traveling internationally, it is also important to take precautions at home,” said Hottel in the statement. “Second-hand items such as clothing and furniture are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing pests an opportunity to hitch a ride home with new consumers. Examining any new items before they enter your home will help to catch a bed bug infestation sooner, rather than later.”