Officer injured in Louisville bank shooting moves on to rehab

by: Michaela Springer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — The Louisville officer that was critically injured in a mass shooting that occurred at a bank on April 10 has moved from the hospital to begin rehab, Louisville police announced Wednesday.

Officer Nickolas Wilt was on eight people injured in the shooting and was left in critical condition. Wilt, 26, had graduated from the police academy just 10 days before the shooting.

Louisville Metro Police Department said this in a Tweet.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

