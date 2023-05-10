Officer injured in Louisville bank shooting moves on to rehab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — The Louisville officer that was critically injured in a mass shooting that occurred at a bank on April 10 has moved from the hospital to begin rehab, Louisville police announced Wednesday.

Officer Nickolas Wilt was on eight people injured in the shooting and was left in critical condition. Wilt, 26, had graduated from the police academy just 10 days before the shooting.

Louisville Metro Police Department said this in a Tweet.

🚨🚔Positive News: Ofc. Wilt was transferred today to begin the long rehabilitation process of his recovery journey. Obviously, we are very excited we have gotten to this point, but this will be another battle. Nick will keep fighting while we continue to keep praying. #LMPD 💙 pic.twitter.com/RP7nYuBUIP — LMPD (@LMPD) May 10, 2023

Previous coverage