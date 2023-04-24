Banner honors police officer recovering after shooting at Louisville bank

A banner in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 24, 2023, honors Officer Nickolas Wilt of the Louisville Metro Police Department. (Provided Photo/LMPD Via Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — People in Louisville, Kentucky, came together Monday to erect a banner to honor the police officer who remained hospitalized after being shot earlier this month at a downtown bank.

Officer Nickolas Wilt on Monday remained in critical condition.

Wilt, 26, had graduated from the police academy just 10 days before the shooting. The Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot in the head, The Associated Press reported.

Four of the people who died the morning of the shooting were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Tommy Elliott, 63; and James Tutt, 64, the Louisville police chief said. Later that evening, police said, a fifth victim — 57-year-old Deana Eckert — also died.

Wilt was one of eight people wounded in the shooting, according to media reports.

The mass shooting began at the Old National Bank on East Main Street just after 8:30 a.m. April 10, police said, about 30 minutes before the bank opens to the public.

The gunman, bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, was killed in a shootout with police. Sturgeon grew up in Indiana, according to the News and Tribune in Floyd County. Police have not provided a motive for the shooting.

News 8’s Brady Gibson contributed to this report.

