YouTube, other services down due to eastern US congestion

BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 05: A man walks past a billboard advertisement for YouTube on October 5, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. YouTube has established itself as the biggest global platform for online video presentations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Google is saying users of YouTube and other services saw errors or slow performance due to high levels of network congestions in the eastern United States on Sunday afternoon.

YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite services were affected, but Google said it believed it had identified the cause of the congestion and expected to return to normal service shortly. The company first identified the issue on its Google Cloud status dashboard at 3:25 p.m. Eastern time.

The sound of millions of cat videos being suddenly silenced reverberated across the internet, and #YouTubeDOWN was a trending topic on Twitter.

