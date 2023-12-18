NBA All-Star “24 Hours of Service” seeks to feed Indiana families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis now just two months away, the All-Star host committee has announced a new initiative to help feed families in central Indiana.

The committee announced on Monday at “24 Hours of Service” event to benefit the Million Meal Movement.

The host committee plans a 24-hour event at Lucas Oil Stadium to pack meals for families facing food insecurity.

“In Indy, we approach NBA All-Star as a way to not only celebrate the greatest players in the world, but also as a chance to focus on our community, support our neighbors, and make a meaningful, sustainable impact in the community,” said Mel Raines, President of the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee and President and Chief Operating Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “We are excited about bringing thousands of volunteers together to help address food insecurity in our state, and we look forward to once again setting a new standard for how sports can be leveraged toward a common good.”

The committee hopes to sign up more than 6,000 volunteers to help pack the meals that will be distributed to food banks throughout Indiana.

Volunteers will work in 90-minute shifts beginning Thursday, February 15, at 4pm.

Children as young as 6 years old may volunteer as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

To volunteer, click this link: https://givebutter.com/NBAAllStarDayofService

The event is part of the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service, which organizers call “an annual opportunity for fans and volunteers in each host city to make lasting change in their communities.”