INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday, the third annual Mascot vs Pee Wee returns to Indiana.

The game is hosted by the Colts’ mascot Blue and it pits NFL mascots against pee wee football players.

The game is set for Thursday, July 12 at Carmel High School with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Prior to the game there is an autograph session from 4 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

