Nordstrom Rack bringing new store to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready to rack ’em up, central Indiana.

Nordstrom Rack confirms it plans to open a new store in Noblesville.

The company announced Thursday night it plans to put a 25,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack location in Hamilton Town Center, the mall off I-69 near 146th St.

“We look forward to being a part of the Noblesville community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores, said in the announcement. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

Lionello specifically pointed to Nordstrom’s online order and pickup and returns as part of that experience.

Nordstrom Rack describes itself as the “off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc.,” offering customers “up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup.”

The company’s website lists two Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store currently in Indiana.

The Noblesville store is scheduled to open in fall of 2024, but an exact date was not announced.