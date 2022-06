Local

Organizers for Earth Day Indiana Festival explain why the event is in June and not April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is a proud sponsor of the Earth Day Indiana Festival.

It’s happening at Garfield Park at 11a.m. to 5p.m.

The Earth Day holiday is in April, but organizers hold the celebration in June as a reminder to take care of our planet every day.

Organizers say there will be more than 100 exhibitors, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and activities for the kids.

People are encouraged to walk, bike, or take IndyGo instead of driving.

