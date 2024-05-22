Search
Passenger in stolen vehicle that hit, killed Indiana state trooper takes plea deal

Demareon Curry, 19. Curry was the passenger of a stolen vehicle that hit and killed Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith during a chase through Hendricks County on June 28, 2023. (Provided Photo/Hendricks County jail)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger in the stolen vehicle that hit and killed an Indiana state trooper in June 2023 has reached a plea agreement.

The judge accepted the deal for Demareon Curry, 19, on Tuesday.

Curry, from Missouri, was the passenger in a stolen vehicle that fatally hit Trooper Aaron Smith on June 29, 2023, following a pursuit through Hendricks County.

The car’s driver, Eddie Jones, also from Missouri, still faces charges including murder. Investigators previously reported that he intentionally hit Smith with the stolen SUV.

Online jail records show Curry faces charges of resisting law enforcement. A sentencing hearing for Curry was set for June.

Prosecutors still seek life without parole for Jones. A trial is slated for October 15.

News 8 has reached out for more information on the plea agreement.

