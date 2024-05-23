Search
Daily marijuana use now outpaces daily drinking

Marijuana use

by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study found that more Americans are smoking weed on the daily than drinking alcohol. While alcohol is more widely used overall, pot smokers are more likely to indulge on a daily basis, according to researchers at Carnegie Mellon University. Nearly 18 million Americans use marijuana every day, compared to just under 15 million daily drinkers. Daily marijuana use is a whopping *fifteen times* higher than it was 30 years ago

