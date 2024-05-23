New CEO is named as IndyGo continues talks with FTA over Blue Line

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — IndyGo has named Jennifer Pyrz as the new president and CEO. The announcement at the agency’s May 23 board meeting comes after she was appointed interim president and CEO in December.

“There are so many exciting things happening at IndyGo and I am really excited I get to jump in at this pivotal moment,” Pyrz said.

Pyrz takes over as IndyGo is in the process of expanding its fleet of bus rapid transit lines and recovering from low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Purple Line, which will connect downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence on the northeast side, is expected to be completed this year. It will become the city’s second bus rapid transit route, joining the Red Line. A third route — the Blue Line — will run from Cumberland to the Indianapolis International Airport.

The Blue Line represents one of the challenges Pyrz will undoubtedly face. Republican state lawmakers nearly killed the project in the most recent legislative session over a fight about lanes that will be reserved for bus traffic only.

Blue Line changes

IndyGo and transit advocates eventually prevailed in their efforts to keep the Blue Line alive thanks to a backroom deal with state lawmakers to keep two lanes of vehicle traffic in both directions where possible.

Details remain scarce beyond that dedicated lanes are expected to be in Irvington on the east side and the area around the former Central State Hospital on the west side.

An IndyGo spokeswoman told Mirror Indy that details haven’t been finalized and an updated map of the route isn’t available.

At IndyGo’s monthly board meeting May 23, Pyrz said the organization is working with the Federal Transit Administration to ensure any changes won’t impact the Blue Line’s budget or completion schedule.

“For the very large part, we’re able to preserve everything that we wanted to preserve,” Pyrz said. “So the reliability and the speed and the rapidness of the bus rapid transit, it’s all still there.”

Pyrz’ navigation of the legislative session is what made her a clear choice for the position, said IndyGo board vice chair Adairius Gardner.

“She demonstrated immense skill, teamwork bringing a lot of folks together and a lot of patience,” Gardner said. “Not only did we as a board observe that, but we also received a lot of feedback from the broader community about her efforts.”

Former IndyGo president and CEO Inez Evans resigned in late 2023. Evans was IndyGo’s first Black female president and CEO, and she oversaw the launch of the Red Line bus rapid transit line. Evans is now a senior vice president at the international professional services firm WSP.

Post-pandemic recovery

In addition to political scuffles, Pyrz will be tasked with seeing IndyGo through its post-pandemic recovery.

Ridership dipped significantly in 2020 — down to 5.6 million rides compared to 9.2 million in 2019.

Ridership recovered to 6.7 million last year, and there were 1.6 million rides this year through March.

Pyrz said improving customer service and employee retention will be main focuses as she continues in her role.

“I think really focusing on that employee safety and well being is going to help us bring in really great people to provide the service that the community deserves,” Pyrz said.

Pyrz also noted IndyGo’s need to adapt to the change in travel patterns. She said in addition to the two bus rapid transit lines, improvements to the local system will be made throughout the year.

