Celebrating 12th Annual ‘Canoe to Work Day’

Christopher B. Burke Engineering, a company in Indiana that works to protect our water, is getting ready for its 12th annual “Canoe to Work Day” on Friday, June 7, 2024.

On that day, canoes and kayaks will start their journey at 7 a.m. in the Indianapolis metro area, right after important people give speeches.

The organizers want everyone in Indiana, called Hoosiers, to go out and enjoy the White River during the first week of June and all summer.

They can learn more about the river on the website discoverwhiteriver.com.

This event began in 2012 as a way for the team at Burke Engineering to work together better.

But now, it’s become something big for the whole community.

It encourages people all over Central Indiana to explore the state’s beautiful waterways.

It lets many Hoosiers see the White River from the perspective of someone paddling on it.