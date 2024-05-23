Indianapolis firefighters rescue baby ducks

INDIANAPOLIS — (WISH) Wednesday morning Indianapolis firefighters rescued a family of newborn ducklings that were swept into a drain at Soldiers and Sailors Monument Fountain.

The Indianapolis Fire Department shared a video and several photos to social media.

The fire department says IMPD called – saying the mom and her ducklings had swam into the pools at the monument when the babies were swept into a drain.

Firefighters rescued six ducklings – one was retrieved by hand and the others were caught with a strainer basket. The babies were reunited with mom in their nest, a flowerpot on the circle.

Glenroy Construction Company workers made two ramps in and out of the water for the next the family decides to take a swim.