Perry Township student creates multisensory room for Eagle Scout project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Children with autism at Clinton Young Elementary School in Perry Township have a sensory room that is a safe space for them.

This was done through an Eagle Scout project by a Southport High School student.

“I like all the stuff in there honestly. I don’t know what there isn’t to like,” said student Roman Robbins.

It’s a multisensory room designed for students with autism or other special needs, but all students are welcome. It’s a space where they can relax and refocus on learning.

Principal David Henriott of Clinton Young Elementary School, said, “Immediately walking in here you see things, you feel things and it’s like a trick on your mind. You stop thinking about what’s bothering you and you start thinking about other things.”

The room includes fidget toys, a cocoon hammock, floor scooters, lights, and different colors. On Friday, a dog helped bring comfort to students.

To make it happen, Southport High School student Cameron Schonegg raised about $6,000.

“It can get tough and these soothing things can kind of keep their mind off the rough outside world,” Schonegg said. “An Eagle Scout project is the ultimate thing of good. You know? You’re doing something for others and you don’t get anything in return. It’s hard work.”

Cameron says it’s a project that’s close to his heart. “At home I have two autistic brothers that fall in the spectrum and they both went through this school.”

The principal says the multisensory room will help make a difference. Schonegg said, “Eventually, we would like all the teachers to be in here trained and using our classroom for different reasons whether it be rewards, whether it be a small classroom. You can see that we’ve kept the classroom feel.”

The school’s leaders says they’re looking forward to inviting more students to the multisensory room in the future.