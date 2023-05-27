‘Pet Pals TV’: Training dogs to be service animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Sean Diamond, vice president of programs at Indiana Canine Assistant Network, along with four-legged guest, Duncan.

Diamond shares with News 8 what it takes to train a service dog, how long training lasts, and how essential these animals can be for those with disabilities.

“Pet Pals TV” airs at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV.