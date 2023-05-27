Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV’: Training dogs to be service animals

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Sean Diamond, vice president of programs at Indiana Canine Assistant Network, along with four-legged guest, Duncan.

Diamond shares with News 8 what it takes to train a service dog, how long training lasts, and how essential these animals can be for those with disabilities.

“Pet Pals TV” airs at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV.

Service dog Duncan, currently being trained through the Indiana Canine Assistant Network.
(WISH Photo)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Judge: School district can bar...
News /
Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Vineyard
Local News /
Deaths and tragedy from the...
Motorsports /
Indiana Grown: Cornerstone Bread Company
News /
Speedway packed with fans as...
Month of May /
Used car dealership burns in...
Local News /
Sources: Mooresville man at center...
Sports /
Health Spotlight: Healing the Achilles...
Medical /