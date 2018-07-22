Plainfield police ‘Would Do Anything’ for doughnuts in lip sync battle

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Plainfield on Saturday said they had fulfilled the wishes of city residents when they posted a lip sync video performed by Plainfield Police Department.

“Plainfield residents, you asked for it! Here is Plainfield Police Department’s #lipsyncchallenge.

We can’t decide what’s funnier, the actual video or the bloopers. Watch until the end and then you decide!” was posted on the town’s Facebook page.

Plainfield Indiana Police Department’s Lip Sync Challenge Plainfield residents, you asked for it! Here is Plainfield Police Department’s #lipsyncchallenge. We can’t decide what’s funnier, the actual video or the bloopers. Watch until the end and then you decide! *We do not own the rights to the music*Posted by Town of Plainfield Indiana on Friday, July 20, 2018

In the video, a group of officers dance to a number of songs, including “Smooth Criminal.” When they realize the night shift officers haven’t participated, the chief asks for their cooperation.

And that’s when officers perform the power ballad “I Would Do Anything For Love” to a stack of doughnut boxes. What follows are outtakes from the department.

Plainfield police challenged Avon officers to make their own video.

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released their own lip sync video to “Can’t Stop The Feeling.’

