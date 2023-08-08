Police seeking public’s help in death of ‘Donnie Baker’, Ron Sexton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Harrison, Ohio are investigating the July death of Ron Sexton.

Sexton is best known as ‘Donnie Baker’ to the audience of the ‘Bob and Tom’ show.

Police records show authorities were called to the Holiday Inn Express in Harrison on July 21 for a ‘non-breather’. Upon arrival, officers located Sexton in the hotel room deceased.

Harrison Ohio is on the border of Indiana and Ohio and is just west of Cincinnati.

The Harrison police and the Hamilton county coroner have opened an investigation into the death of Ron Sexton and ask anyone in the public who may have information to contact them at 513-367-3715.

Sexton was listed as 52 years of age and as a resident of Dunedin, Florida.

Sexton was involved in an attempted shooting in December of last year after a dispute over a woman.

Police arrested Paul Berkemeier for shooting into a car driven by Sexton.

The shooting resulted from a dispute over the woman who is both Berkemeier’s wife and Sexton’s girlfriend, court documents say.

Sexton was in Indianapolis after finishing a performance in a comedy show in Portland, Indiana. Sexton contacted the woman and asked her to meet him at a bar.

After leaving the bar, they drove separately to a parking garage to drop off her car. Sexton never made it to the parking garage.

Sexton began driving on Shadeland Avenue when a vehicle that was traveling behind his car pulled up to his driver’s side, and shots were fired.

Sexton told investigators that he recognized the shooter as Berkemeier.

Over the years, Sexton entertained fans in Indianapolis and around the country with his celebrity impersonations and on-air characters like Donnie Baker and Floyd the Trucker.

Police have not commented on if they feel the death is suspicious or believe foul play was involved.