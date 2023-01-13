Crime Watch 8

Shelby County man arrested in shooting involving ‘Bob & Tom’ personality

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Shelby County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun violation in connection to a December shooting involving a well-known radio personality, according to police and court information.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served Paul Berkemeier, of Fountaintown, with an arrest warrant on Thursday. He was in the Marion County Jail on Friday afternoon.

Investigators accused Berkemeier of firing shots into a car and injuring Ronald Sexton, who’s known as “Donnie Baker,” a comedian and recurring character on Westwood One’s “The Bob & Tom Show.”

In Marion Superior Court 29, Berkemeier was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, online court records show. A Marion County judge unsealed the case’s records Friday.

IMPD was called at 2 a.m. Dec. 11 to the 8000 block of North Shadeland Avenue. That’s a commercial area on the city’s northeast side. The shooting happened near the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Shadeland Avenue and adjacent to I-69, police say.

“During and as a result of the investigation into Berkemeier’s possible role of shots fired, he was arrested on unrelated offenses in Shelby County,” an IMPD spokesman said in a news release.

In Shelby Circuit Court, Berkemeier has pending felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of a narcotic drug. He also faces lesser charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. His initial hearing in that case was Jan. 5. He’s scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 23, online court records show.

IMPD could not on Friday afternoon provide a jail-booking photo of Berkemeier, whose name is misspelled in online jail records.

Statement