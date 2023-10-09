Indiana lawmakers condemn attacks in Israel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple members of Indiana’s Congressional delegation on Monday said Hamas’ attacks demonstrate the need for the United States to continue to support Israel.

Congressman Greg Pence, R-Indiana, said the attacks brought back memories of his deployment in Lebanon with the Marine Corps and the Marine barracks bombing that happened during his tour. The 40th anniversary of that attack falls on Oct. 23.

“Any time we don’t meet evil with strength, we have to deal with these people,” he said. “Back in 1983, when they blew up the barracks, the Marine barracks, we left Lebanon, and they continued all the way to 9/11.”

Pence said he’s convinced Iran is behind the attacks. Iran has long supported Hamas and its counterpart in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and praised the weekend attack but has denied any direct involvement in planning or carrying them out.

Fellow Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon said Hamas’ targeting of civilians, including women and children, makes the attacks a clear-cut case of terrorism. He said he expects most of the international community to back Israel.

The United States has long been the largest foreign supplier of military aid to the Israeli Defense Forces. The current vacancy in the Speaker’s chair means any supplemental aid for Israel currently can’t pass the House, but Pence said Israel has already received its annual aid package.

Both he and Bucshon said it’s hard to say what, if any, supplemental aid Israeli officials will need at this point. Bucshon said the Israelis most likely will need additional funding and support for the Iron Dome missile defense system. Pence said the House almost certainly will have a Speaker and be functioning normally again by the time Israeli officials determine any additional funding needs.

“I think it really depends on what the duration of this war, as it’s declared by Israel, is,” Pence said.

Israeli forces have laid siege to Gaza, cutting off supplies of electricity, fuel, and other essentials. Asked if this would only drive more Palestinians to support Hamas, Pence, and Bucshon both said there’s a risk it could happen. Pence said he hoped Israel would be “prudent and restrained” in its actions in the days ahead.

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Indiana, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee responsible for Middle East affairs, criticized the current lack of a House speaker amid the crisis.

“Disunity on Capitol Hill is interfering with our ability to support Israel in their struggle for peace and security. I hope the Republican conference selects the right leader quickly so we can focus on supporting Israel and get our legislative agenda back on track,”

Democrats also condemned the violence. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, said in a statement:

“I mourn the loss of all innocent lives in Israel and Palestine, and my heart goes out to the failies of those who lost loved ones, especially the loss of children. I wholeheartedly condemn this latest show of violence and recognize its impact on countless families and our Jewish brothers and sisters across the world.”

Carson also criticized Israel’s past treatment of the Palestinian people. He was one of a handful of Democrats earlier this year who voted against a resolution in support of Israel and declaring the country is not an apartheid state. In Monday’s statement, he added:

“This latest escalation of violence painfully demonstrates the urgent need for just and lasting peace. To achieve this, the US must rededicate ourselves and our resources to a real two-state solution, and call for the end of Israel’s unfair, two-tiered rule over the Palestinian people. This includes concrete steps to preserve the future of a Palestinian state.” “True peace can only be based on justice. We urgently need a new approach to ensure safety and justice for all. We must ensure no more innocent lives are lost and reject all other forms of hatred toward fellow members of the human family.”

News 8 also contacted state Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, who was born and raised in Palestine. He also provided a statement condemning the violence.

“I condemn violence and the loss of innocent lives on both the Palestinian and Israeli side and pray for immediate cease fire, peace, and healing. As a Hoosier with family members currently living in Palestine, I understand the pain and anxiety that many Palestinian and Israeli Hoosiers are feeling. “As a Hoosier, civic leader, and elected official I will continue my tireless efforts to continue building bridges of love, compassion, and collaboration between Jewish and Muslim Hoosiers. We are united in Indiana and will continue to work for the betterment of our communities and state by advocating for equal application of human rights for Palestinians and Israelis. And we must continue to fight against injustices in all forms including antisemtic and Islamophobic behaviors and actions.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday afternoon ordered all flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff through Sunday in remembrance of the lives lost in the attacks.