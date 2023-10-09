Indianapolis Jewish and Muslim communities respond to war between Israel, Hamas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The impact of the war between Israel and the Hamas can be felt in Indiana and other places around the world.

For many people, it’s been difficult to watch the number of causalities continue to rise.

On Monday evening, the Indianapolis Jewish community welcomed people to a community gathering in solidarity with Israel at the Congregation Beth-El Zedeck.

Helen Goldstein, the president of the board of directors at the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, told News 8, “There’s not a single Jewish person in this city that doesn’t have either relatives, friends, or someone that they know that lives in Israel, so this is very personal to us.”

For the Indianapolis Jewish community, the attacks on Israel are nothing short of horrific. They say hundreds of people have been killed, and many more are injured.

Goldstein sadded, “Also, in kibbutzim, which are collected farms, and they’ve been taking people hostage. Other than that, most people are able to communicate, but if you haven’t heard from a loved one or someone you know chances are that’s not a good sign.”

She says it’s important that people show solidarity for Israel in this time of crisis. “We have good relations with the Muslim community here; however, this time the solidarity is with the State of Israel, and with our people. As we all know, for those of us who experienced 9/11, when something tragic happens people want to gather.”

Ahmed Alamine, the director of religious affairs at the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, told News 8, “We need to believe in the sacredness of human life regardless of what party loses, and in this conflict there is no winner.”

In the Muslim community, concerns exist about the civilians suffering in the attacks. “While probably humanitarian aid is the most important thing there is complete shutdown on Gaza. There’s no access to provide humanitarian needs, civilians who do not have anything to do with this war,” Alamine said.

The Muslim community believes people need to be more aware on the situation in Gaza that has seen a humanitarian crisis. Alamine said, “Most of the time we address the issue from one side and it’s very important for us to highlight the struggle that people are going through in Gaza for the last decades.”

Statement from Plainfield, Indiana-based Islamic Society of North America

“The Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) is deeply saddened by the recent outbreak of war and violence in the Holy Land and Gaza, resulting in the loss of life of hundreds and injury to thousands. ISNA calls for an immediate end to the violence, and we stand in deep solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine, who are now witnessing heavy and extensive bombardment of their towns and cities in Gaza. “Furthermore, we call on the international community to uphold its duty under the United Nations charter and aim to bring peace and stability to a conflict that has been raging for decades. We also urge the United States to reconsider its one-sided and unconditional support for Israel, which enables the latter to maintain its occupation and apartheid system with impunity. These systems of occupation and apartheid, which the Israeli government defends and has maintained for decades, are clear and egregious violations of international law and stand in sharp contrast to the values of life, liberty, and freedom that we, as Americans, hold dear. “It is unacceptable for us to discuss this conflict while ignoring the root cause of this ongoing crisis, which is the daily and systematic oppression and persecution of millions of Palestinians in their homeland. One cannot expect a way forward without addressing the ongoing blockage of Gaza, the occupation of Palestinian land and property, and the daily human rights abuses perpetuated by Israeli authorities. “We stand in deep solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters during this time, and we can call on all parties and governments around the world to exert pressure on Israel to cease its violence and war on the Palestinian people.” The Islamic Society of North America

From Jewish Federation of Indianapolis

The Jewish Federation of Indianapolis has called upon the community to help support the people of Israel.

The organization shared ways that community members can safely help send aid to Israel during the fighting intensifies.

To support the relief efforts

The Jewish Federations of North America has opened an Israel Crisis Fund raise essential dollars for those in need, which will be distributed swiftly through their partners on the ground, including through the Fund for Victims of Terror.

raise essential dollars for those in need, which will be distributed swiftly through their partners on the ground, including through the Fund for Victims of Terror. Donate online or to these organizations as well: United Hatzalah, and Magen David Adom.

