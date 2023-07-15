Indiana Sen. Young, colleagues introduce legislation to declassify government UFO records

The Amalgamated Flying Saucer Club of America, which headquarters in Los Angeles, released this photo taken by a member reportedly showing a flying saucer estimated at seventy feet in diameter. (Bettmann / Getty Images Contributor)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WISH) — U.S. Senator from Indiana Todd Young and others introduced legislation that would increase transparency around scientific research on UFOs and other phenomena.

Young, along with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), is leading an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, referred to as the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure Act of 2023.

According to a release from Sen. Young’s office, the legislation would direct the National Archives and Records Administration and every government office to identify and archive a collection of previously disclosed records.

The records, named the UAP Records Collection, would carry the presumption of immediate disclosure, which means that a review board would have to provide reasoning for the records to stay classified.

Young commented on the legislation in a press release, saying, “The American people deserve transparency on all issues related to UAPs. Our bipartisan effort will protect and better organize government materials related to UAPs and promote disclosure of this information.”

The legislation would allow for the creation of a review board to discuss if the release of a record should be postponed.

The release also says that “the federal government shall have eminent domain over any and all recorded technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of nonhuman intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interest of the public good.”

The National Defense Authorization Act is set to be on the Senate floor next week.