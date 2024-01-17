LGBTQ+ advocate, school district leader react to Supreme Court ruling on bathroom gender case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to hear a Martinsville Schools appeal means a lower court’s ruling stands, and transgender students can use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

A child in the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and his mother originally brought the case after the student was not allowed to use the boy’s bathroom because it did not match his sex assigned at birth.

The ruling from the a district court judge in Indianapolis and the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Martinsville Schools policy, but the district quickly appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. By denying to hear the case, the nation’s highest court upheld the appeals court’s decision.

Advocates are calling this a win for LGBTQ+ students.

“I think it’s important that students feel safe at school and using the restroom of their choice makes them feel safe,” said Chris Paulsen, the chief executive officer of Indiana Youth Group. “So not forcing them into a restroom that doesn’t match their gender identity is a big win for students and schools.”

The school superintendent, Eric Bowlen, disagreed and said he hoped the Supreme Court would decide on this conflict in a statement.

“MSD of Martinsville is deeply disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has denied its petition to resolve an issue that has divided federal courts and left school districts across the country in disarray. As the education system continues to evolve rapidly, local school boards must be empowered to navigate sensitive emerging issues with discretion to serve the best interests of students. Federal courts are hopelessly in conflict over how to decide these issues, and the District hoped that the Supreme Court would have resolved this important conflict. The District will now consult closely with legal counsel to determine appropriate next steps that are both in compliance with the law and what is best for our students and community.”

Paulsen said advocates will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ people in Indiana. “We will continue to fight both the fight against bad bills and then pushing for good legislation for LGBTQ+ youth and young people,” Paulsen said.

Indiana Youth Group said it will fight against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation this session including House Bill 1291, which seeks to change language referring to gender in “all Indiana statutes concerning sex discrimination and benefits or services that are designated based upon sex.”

This bill also outlaws all same-sex marriage in the state of Indiana in case the federal ruling is ever overturned.