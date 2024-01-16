US justices decline to hear case on Martinsville Schools transgender bathroom policy
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday it won’t hear Martinsville Schools’ challenge to its transgender bathroom policy.
The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville wanted to require students to use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana represented a transgender boy and his parents in the lawsuit filed in December 2021 against Martinsville Schools. The lawsuit argued the school district failed to provide him with access to bathrooms consistent with his gender in violation of his rights under Title IX, the law prohibiting sex discrimination in educational programs, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
In May, federal Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled Martinsville Schools district did not prove it would suffer “irreparable harm” by allowing the student to use the boys’ restroom. In August, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld the judge’s ruling, noting the policy likely violated the student’s rights under Title IX and equal protection.
On Tuesday, the U.S. justices in a simple ruling said it would not hear several cases, including the Martinsville Schools case, which upheld the judge’s original decision.
The judge’s original ruling also affected a transgender bathroom policy at a Vigo County school.
Statement
“We’re thankful the Court allowed this momentous victory for the transgender youth of Indiana to stand. This case is about the fundamental right of every student to a safe and inclusive learning environment, and the policy at its core is an affront to the freedom of transgender youth to be themselves. We look forward to continuing to advocate for transgender Hoosiers and their families wherever their equality before the law is challenged.”
Kenneth Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana