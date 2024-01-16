US justices decline to hear case on Martinsville Schools transgender bathroom policy

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday it won’t hear Martinsville Schools’ challenge to its transgender bathroom policy.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville wanted to require students to use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana represented a transgender boy and his parents in the lawsuit filed in December 2021 against Martinsville Schools. The lawsuit argued the school district failed to provide him with access to bathrooms consistent with his gender in violation of his rights under Title IX, the law prohibiting sex discrimination in educational programs, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

In May, federal Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled Martinsville Schools district did not prove it would suffer “irreparable harm” by allowing the student to use the boys’ restroom. In August, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld the judge’s ruling, noting the policy likely violated the student’s rights under Title IX and equal protection.

On Tuesday, the U.S. justices in a simple ruling said it would not hear several cases, including the Martinsville Schools case, which upheld the judge’s original decision.

The judge’s original ruling also affected a transgender bathroom policy at a Vigo County school.

