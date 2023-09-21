Republicans remember Indiana state Sen. Jack Sandlin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republicans expressed condolences Wednesday night on the death of Indiana state Sen. Jack L. Sandlin.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

His district, No. 36, includes Marion County’s Perry Township, and White River and Pleasant townships in neighboring Johnson County. His Senate biography says he’s married to Lydia, and has one daughter and three grandchildren.

Sandlin’s six-year term in the Senate was to expire in November 2024. He joined the Senate in 2016 after serving on the Indianapolis City-County Council since 2010. From 1997-2006, he was trustee of Perry Township in southern Marion County.

He’d formerly worked for Indianapolis and Southport police departments, and his knowledge of criminal justice had led to him as Senate leader on public safety matters. Sandlin also led at fraud examination business.

Sandlin earned an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University, a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Indianapolis, and an associate degree in criminal justice from UIndy. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School.

He had served in the U.S. Army military police in Fort Gordon, Georgia.

The leader of the Senate, President Pro Tem Rodric Bray of Martinsville, said in a statement, “Jack Sandlin was a strong advocate for the people of Central Indiana and a champion of Indianapolis. He was a valued member of our caucus, and we will feel his loss deeply. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all those who will be affected by this sudden loss, especially his wife Lydia.”

Marion County Republican Party Chairman Joe Elsener wrote, “We are incredibly sorry to hear of the passing of Senator Jack Sandlin. Jack lived a life in service to his community from his time on the police force, through his tenure as a city-county councilor, and finally as a state senator representing the Southside. His voice and impact on our city will certainly be missed. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this time.”

Jefferson Shreve, the Republican candidate for mayor in November’s election, wrote, “I am deeply saddened to learn the news of Sen. Sandlin’s passing. Sen. Sandlin lived a life of public service which was seen through his time on the police force, the city-county council and in the Indiana Senate. I had the pleasure of serving with Jack on the council and running alongside him for the senate seat. He was a kind man, a great competitor and he served our state well. Mary and I send our condolences to Lydia and Sen. Sandlin’s family. Our hearts are with them.”