State Rep. Forestal resigns following arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State Representative Dan Forestal has resigned following his second arrest in less than a year.

Forestal was arrested for battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct on June 11.

Last August, he was arrested for operating while intoxicated, impersonation of a public servant and resisting arrest.

“Today I resigned from my position as State Representative effective immediately,” said Forestal in a statement. “The past eight years of service to the State of Indiana and the people of House District 100 have been the greatest honor of my lifetime. The time is long overdue for me to focus on my mental health and get myself well.”

Forestal, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012. He did not run for reelection in this year’s primary.