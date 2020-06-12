State Rep. Daniel Forestal arrested for battery on a public safety official, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state representative has been arrested for the second time in less than a year.

Daniel Forestal, who represents parts of Marion County including Fountain Square and Irvington, was arrested in the early morning hours on June 11.

He faces preliminary charges of battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

He was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office following a welfare check.

Forestal, 37, is the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Forestal, a Democrat, was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2012. News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Democratic Party for a statement.

In August, Forestal was arrested for operating while intoxicated, impersonation of a public servant and resisting arrest. He’s due in court on June 23 for a change of plea hearing in that case.

Forestal did not run for reelection in this year’s primary.

Forestal was also arrested for operating while intoxicated in 2007.