State Rep. Daniel Forestal arrested for battery on a public safety official, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state representative has been arrested for the second time in less than a year.
Daniel Forestal, who represents parts of Marion County including Fountain Square and Irvington, was arrested in the early morning hours on June 11.
He faces preliminary charges of battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
He was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office following a welfare check.
Forestal, 37, is the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.
Forestal, a Democrat, was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2012. News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Democratic Party for a statement.
In August, Forestal was arrested for operating while intoxicated, impersonation of a public servant and resisting arrest. He’s due in court on June 23 for a change of plea hearing in that case.
Forestal did not run for reelection in this year’s primary.
Forestal was also arrested for operating while intoxicated in 2007.