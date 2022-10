Politics

Watch: Indiana Debate Commission hosts U.S. Senate debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Debate Commission is hosting a debate between candidates for the U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young, Democrat Thomas McDermott, and Libertarian James Sceniak will make their case on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Laura Merrifield Wilson will moderate the debate.

She is an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis and an Indiana Debate Commission board member.