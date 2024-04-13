‘We want everyone there’: Indiana lawmaker encourages public to join IBLC’s town hall series

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, or IBLC, is hosting a series of town halls around the state to share information about the laws that passed during the 2024 legislative session of the Indiana General Assembly.

Together with the community, lawmakers hope to review the past session and develop priorities for the next legislative session.

The first town hall of the year will be on Saturday in Lawrence. State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., who represents Indiana House District 2, joined News 8 Saturday morning to share more about the town hall.

“It’s really an opportunity for us as the IBLC to talk about legislation that passed during this session,” Harris said. “We’ll also get into some legislation that didn’t pass, but we know it will come back, it also gives us an opportunity to get some feedback from our constituents.”

During these town halls, Hoosiers can provide feedback and input on how legislators should move forward. And Harris says Hoosiers mean all Hoosiers.

“Everyone is invited, it doesn’t matter race, gender, creed, political party, we want everybody there,” said Harris. “Everything we do has an impact on how you live every day, so we really want people to get engaged.”

Saturday’s town hall runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Government Center-Public Assembly Room located at 9001 E 59th Street, Lawrence, IN 46216.

There will be multiple other town halls throughout the summer:

Evansville

May 11

11-1 p.m. (CT) / 12- 2 p.m. (ET)

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library-Central – Browning Event Room-B

200 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Evansville, IN 47713

Elkhart

June 8

12 – 2 p.m. (ET)

Agape Baptist Church

248 W Wolfe Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46516

Michigan City

June 22

11- 1 p.m. (CT)

Michigan City Public Library-Main Meeting Room

100 E. Fourth St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Fort Wayne

July 20

12 – 2 p.m. (ET)

Allen County Public Library-Meeting Room AB

900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Gary