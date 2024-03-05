Prosecutor drops domestic abuse charges against Colts player

Mugshot of Colts tight end Drew Ogletree, who was arrested and charged with domestic battery. (Provided Photo/Hendricks County Jail)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed domestic abuse charges against Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree.

Ogletree was arrested in December after Avon Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in a bedroom crying in pain. The woman had told the officer that Ogletree had “body slammed her onto the ground.” Court documents say that Ogletree’s young son was in the residence during the incident.

Ogletree had turned himself into the Hendricks County jail the following day after arrest warrants had been issued.

Online court records show that the charges of domestic battery resulting in moderate injury and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old were dismissed with prejudice.

The Legal Information Institute at Cornell University describes charges that were dismissed with prejudice as having been permanently dismissed and cannot be brought back to court.

News 8 reached out to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office for more information on the dismissal.