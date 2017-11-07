Retired MLB star Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers against the Miami Marlins during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013, in Philadelphia. The Phillies win 6-4. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA/WISH) – Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, deputies said a recovery effort is underway. The Pasco County Marine Unit and Swiftwater Response Team are on the scene.

RIP Roy Doc Halladay, a true baseball great and a man with a generous heart.Our thoughts and prayers are with Roy and his family during this difficult time. We were blessed to have known him and consider him to be a member of our family. We are grateful for his love and support. pic.twitter.com/wMprVclFtC– Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt– MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

Investigators say the small plane is upside down in shallow water north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday. They have not confirmed any survivors at this point.

Deputies would not confirm what kind of aircraft it was, only calling it a “small plane.”

Halladay was a two-time Cy Young award winner. The award goes to the best pitcher in each league of Major League Baseball. He was also an eight-time MLB All-Star. He began his career in 1998 with the Toronto Blue Jays and retired after the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He won more than 200 games in his 16 seasons.