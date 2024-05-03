THE US ECONOMY ADDED JUST 175,000 JOBS LAST MONTH AND UNEMPLOYMENT ROSE TO 3.9%

So far this year, the economy has added an average of 276,000 jobs every month, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows./Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

(CNN) — US job growth slowed considerably last month, with just 175,000 positions added in April, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

The slower-than-expected gains — April’s tally is the lowest since October of last year — come as the Federal Reserve has sought to cool demand to tame high inflation.

Economists have anticipated the labor market would see a gradual slowdown due to the pressure of high interest rates. Although April’s numbers are sharply cooler than the upwardly revised 315,000 gains notched in March, they’re in line with pre-pandemic gains and the neutral rate of job growth (to keep pace with population growth).

The unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. April marks the 27th consecutive month that the jobless rate has held under 4%, matching a streak last seen in the late 1960s.

Economists were expecting 235,000 jobs were added last month and for the jobless rate to hold steady at 3.8%, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

This story is developing and will be updated.