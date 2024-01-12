Richard Allen’s new attorneys request his transfer, allege mistreatment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to court documents, the newly appointed attorneys representing the man accused of killing two teens in Delphi Indiana have requested that Richard Allen be transferred out of the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility is about 40 miles south of Terre Haute.

In a request filed with the court today, attorneys Robert C. Scremin and William Lebrato describe mistreatment of their client.

Richard Allen is being held in the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility while awaiting trial for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in February 2017.

In the request transfer, Allen’s attorney allege that Allen is being held in conditions that would reflect those of a Hollywood horror movie, including being held in a kitchen cell, complete with iron door and a feeding flap. “Throughout our legal consultation, Mr. Allen remained uncomfortably and unnecessarily shackled and chained in a manner resembling Hanible Lecter, while guards watched through glass

panels and the door ajar. Mr. Allen clearly appeared intimidated by the guards and was

hesitant to speak freely with counsel.”

The request also describes a guard at the prison who has “a symbolic face tattoo of Odin’s Spear and multiple hand and finger tattoos emblematic of Odinism and/or Norse mythology. This same prison guard had a public Facebook account that also displayed the same tattoos in addition to a necklace

with “Thor’s Hammer” inscribed with the letters BRSRCR, an acronym for “berserker” which is a very specific type of Norse battle ax and the name given to warriors fighting in honor of Odin. Other photos displayed three interlocking triangles; another symbol associated with Odinism.”

Allen’s previous attorneys raised concerns about Odinism in the case, and Allen’s new attorneys agree that those claims have merit.

“The memorandum and exhibits, among other things, alleged prison guards at Westville Correctional Facility were allowed to wear patches on their official uniforms supporting Odinism, and that crime scene photos suggested a potential connection to Odinism (a Nordic religion and/or cult that has been

associated, both in the prison system and in society in general, with white supremacy).”

“After reviewing crime scene photos and visiting Mr. Allen at Westville Correctional

Facility, present counsel believes these claims have merit, and that pre-trial incarceration

within the State Prison System negatively impacts Mr. Allen’s rights, in addition to

counsel’s ability to effectively represent him.”

Allen’s attorneys also cite the difficulty in representing him because of the location of the prison in relation to their offices in Fort Wayne. They attorneys say the process of visiting Allen in prison took 10 hours because of the driving distance and the process of walking through the prison, which had power outages that resulted in doors having to be hand cranked to open.

“Fort Wayne is approximately 233 miles from Wabash Correctional Facility and approximately a three-and-a-half-hour drive (without stops). Counsel’s most recent visit to Mr. Allen at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility was a 10-hour day.”

Allen is also said to have been given no recreation time during his stay at Wabash Valley, and was thought to have only taken “one or two” showers. Allen’s attorneys allege they have not seen such bad treatment in their law careers and ask the court to transfer Allen to the Allen County Jail or the Adams County Jail.

Allen’s previous attorneys also petitioned the court to have Allen transferred from another Indiana prison.