School bus, car involved in Lawrence crash;1 transported to hospital

Photo of a crash involving school bus in Lawrence on Oct. 30, 2010. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – One person was transported to the hospital following a Friday morning crash in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Pendleton Pike and Mitthoeffer Road around 7 a.m. for a crash involving a school bus and a passenger car.

Police on the scene said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The school bus driver and the children on the bus at the time of the crash were not injured.