SDI Innovations acquires Washington company

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Lafayette-based SDI Innovations has acquired school planner company Premier Agendas Inc. in Washington. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

School Datebooks, SDI Innovations’ flagship company serves more than 13,000 schools in all 50 states and 23 countries, according to SDI Innovations’ President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Powers.

School Datebooks currently employs 90 full-time at its Lafayette headquarters and Denver office. Premier Agendas will retain 27 full-time employees and their sales, customer service and production operations will remain at its headquarters in Washington, expanding the brand to the market.

“With over 25,000 customers, this acquisition makes School Datebooks the biggest player in the student planning calendar market,” Powers said. “It dramatically increases our market share and secures an opportunity for us to continue to grow in the educational industry. We look forward to having a larger footprint and greater capability to become a full-service educational product provider.”