News

Silver Alert issued for 33-year-old man believed to be in extreme danger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 33-year-old man believed to be in extreme danger.

Joshua Beverly may require medical assistance, said the Parkview Health Police Department. Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health System is a network of 10 community hospitals and more than 100 clinic locations in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Beverly was described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Parkview Health Police Department at 260-373-3300 or 911.