Silver Alert issued for missing 62-year-old Marion man

Photo of Phillip Collins. (Provided Photo/Marion Police Department)
by: Adam Staten
MARION, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 62-year-old man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Phillip Collins, from Marion, Indiana, was last seen on Monday, May 31 at 2:35 a.m.

Collins is described as a white man, who is 6′ tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Officers said Collins was last spotted wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

He is thought be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical help.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.

