Children’s museum dinosaur sculptures get total solar eclipse glasses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Work crews on Monday put special glasses for the total solar eclipse on the three iconic dinosaurs sculptures outside the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Totality in Indianapolis will last about 3 minutes starting at 3:06 p.m. April 8.

Don Riefler, the museum’s science programs manager, said, “We like to dress our dinosaurs up for different occasions. They always dress up for Halloween, for Christmas. We sometimes have a big football or basketball we put underneath their foot depending on the sports season. So, it’s just another opportunity to do something cool and fun with our gigantic life-sized dinosaurs.”

The Children’s Museum will open at 10 a.m. on the day of the total solar eclipse for Eclipse Extravaganza. Admission on April 8 will be $33 for adults and $28 for children.