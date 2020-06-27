Steamy and stormy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Numerous rounds of showers and storms are possible this weekend.

Today:

Frontal system will hover across central Indiana today, and with waves of upper level energy riding along that boundary, expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms today across the state. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concern.

Highs top out in the middle 80s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Again, showers and storms will scattered across the state through the evening. Severe threat should diminish once the sun goes down, but some heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible.

Lows fall to the upper 60s.

Sunday:

Similar setup to Saturday, with scattered showers and storms possible at any point during the day.

Muggy conditions with highs in the middle 80s for the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

The weekend frontal system will slide north, opening the door for hot and humid weather to really overtake the state. Expect highs in the upper 80s through much of the week, with spotty rain and storm chances each day.