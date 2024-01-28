Students demand ceasefire in Gaza, protest antisemitism bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of students and Palestinian supporters marched on downtown Indianapolis nearly four months after Israel forces attacked Hamas terrorists. It was retaliation against the terrorists for killing hundreds of Israeli citizens.

An IUPUI student, who identified himself by his first name Yaqoub, said he’s tired of innocent Palestinians being killed in the crossfire.

“We refuse to standby as thousands of infants are issued their death certificates before their birth certificates,” said Yaqoub.

Yaqoub said he feels singled out as a Palestinian-American.

“It just feels like students on campus are being censored at every level, and speaking out for Palestinians is being considered wrong,” Yaqoub said. “We’re seeing that with students being harassed, bullied, and censored on social media.”

Many of the students that marched Saturday represented the IUPUI Middle East Student Association.

While they don’t approve of Israel’s actions in Palestine, they also condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Jewish students have also faced discrimination in secondary schools and colleges. As a result, the Indiana House passed a law defining antisemitism as religious discrimination in schools.

IUPUI student Miram Ahmed said the bill makes it difficult to criticize Israel.

“The bill is incredibly ambiguous,” Ahmed said. “It is in the education sector, which means it can target student’s contracts with campuses. It can target student scholarships. It is absolutely targeted, especially toward our protests as IUPUI students.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) told News 8 on Jan. 16 the legislation does not stifle free speech.

“We want people to be able to criticize Israel’s foreign policy,” Jeter said. “Their human rights record or all the other things that we talk about other countries. What we’re targeting is that hatred, that call for the genocide of Jews. Some of the things that we’ve seen and have been reported in the media that happened on our campuses.”

The bill still needs to pass the senate and be signed by the governor before becoming law.