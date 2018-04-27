Suspect in custody after Lawrence police shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – A man accused of firing at least one shot while running from Lawrence police is in custody, the department announced Thursday night.

Officials had been looking for 25-year-old Jerrell Moten since Friday.

Police say the car he was in refused to pull over for a traffic stop and then led police on a short chase.

Three people then got out of the car, and one of them fired at officers.

Police have identified that person as Moten.

The 25-year-old faces a slew of charges including criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

He is due in court Monday morning.