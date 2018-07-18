Syrian national in Fishers facing federal charges in connection to unlawful purchase of firearms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fishers man is facing several charges after officials said he attempted to unlawfully purchase several firearms while also lying on federal forms in attempting to purchase another.

Investigation into the behavior of 24-year-old Majd Al Helwani began in December of 2017 when officials said Helwani was in possession of at least one firearm, an AR-15 style rifle. It was later determined that Helwani was admitted into the United States as a non-immigrant tourist, and could not possess firearms.

After obtaining a search warrant for his home, investigators found Helwani to be in the possession of two guns: the .223 caliber rifle, and a loaded 9-millimeter handgun which he answered the door with.

It was later determined that Helwani attempted to purchase a shotgun from a Dick’s Sporting Goods using false paperwork claiming that he had not been admitted into the U.S. as a non-immigrant tourist.

Helwani faces three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as one count of false statements in connection with acquisition of firearms.

United States Attorney Josh Minkler released a statement on the arrest: